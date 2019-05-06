Clip art golf

Prep girls

Top of the Iowa Conference

At Nora Springs

Team standings -- 1. St. Ansgar 410, 2. Osage 413, 3. Mason City Newman 425, 4. North Butler 428, 5. Central Springs 435, 6. Northwood-Kensett 435, 7. West Fork 478, 8. Nashua-Plainfield 482, 9. Rockford 513.

Top ten individuals -- 1. Dani Johnson (Osage), 88, 2. Keagan Betsinger (N-P), 93, 3. Rainy Kock (NB), 95, 4. Morgan Hermann (St. Ansgar), 95, 5. Abby Murray (Rock), 96, 6. Kirsten Zboerjan (SA), 100, 7. Emma Anderegg (MCN), 102, 8. Meg Thompson (NB), 102, 9. Madie Dailey (CS), 103, 10. Emma Weiner (MCN), 104.

Tri-Rivers Conference

At Meadowview Country Club

Team standings -- 1. East Buchanan 378, 2. Maquoketa Valey 399, 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 426, 4. Starmont 435, 5. Central City 435, 6. North Linn 469, 7. Springville 479, 8. Alburnett 484. 

Top-ten individuals -- 1. Maddy Streicher (Ed-Co), 88, 2. Gabby Weyland (Alb), 88, 3. Kely Winter (MV), 91, 4. Madi Fleming (CC), 92, 5. Katie Gee (EB), 93, 6. Nicole Pettinger (EB), 93, 7. Kayla Kress (EB), 95, 8. Hailey Hamilton (EV), 97, 9. Ashley Hackett (EB), 98, 10. Chloe Roling (MV), 99. 

Prep boys

Top of Iowa Conference

At St. Ansgar

Team standings -- 1. Osage 356, 2. Central Springs 384, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 387, 4. North Butler 389, 5. Mason City Newman, 397, 6. Northwood-Kensett 403, 7. Rockford 403, 8. West Fork 432, 9. St. Ansgar 485.

Top ten individuals -- 1. Carter Pals (CS), 80, 2. Jared Scharper (Osage), 80, 3. Beau Thompson (NB), 82, 4. Zach Duren (Osage), 87, 5. Ian Latham (WF), 88, 6. Kaden Lyman (Rock), 89, 7. Nate Akins (WF), 90, 8. Drew Moine (NP), 91, 9. Mike Manternach (MCN), 92, 10. Spencer Krabbe (Osage), 92. 

NICL West

At State Center

Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 325, 2. AGWSR 357, 3. West Marshall 363, 4. BCLUW 385, 5. East Marshall 387, 6. South Hardin 450. 

Top-ten individuals -- 1. Ashton Martens (GC), 78, 2. Tanner Appel (GC), 81, 3. Alex Hames (AGWSR), 82, 4. Dexter Whitehill (GC), 83, 5. Andy Cox (GC), 83, 6. Matthew Sternhagen (GC), 85, 7. Ben Macy (AGWSR), 85, 8. Conley Petermeier (WM), 86, 9. Daniel Stahl (AGWSR), 87, 10. Lane Stanley (BCLUW), 87. 

