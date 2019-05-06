Prep girls
Top of the Iowa Conference
At Nora Springs
Team standings -- 1. St. Ansgar 410, 2. Osage 413, 3. Mason City Newman 425, 4. North Butler 428, 5. Central Springs 435, 6. Northwood-Kensett 435, 7. West Fork 478, 8. Nashua-Plainfield 482, 9. Rockford 513.
Top ten individuals -- 1. Dani Johnson (Osage), 88, 2. Keagan Betsinger (N-P), 93, 3. Rainy Kock (NB), 95, 4. Morgan Hermann (St. Ansgar), 95, 5. Abby Murray (Rock), 96, 6. Kirsten Zboerjan (SA), 100, 7. Emma Anderegg (MCN), 102, 8. Meg Thompson (NB), 102, 9. Madie Dailey (CS), 103, 10. Emma Weiner (MCN), 104.
Tri-Rivers Conference
At Meadowview Country Club
Team standings -- 1. East Buchanan 378, 2. Maquoketa Valey 399, 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 426, 4. Starmont 435, 5. Central City 435, 6. North Linn 469, 7. Springville 479, 8. Alburnett 484.
Top-ten individuals -- 1. Maddy Streicher (Ed-Co), 88, 2. Gabby Weyland (Alb), 88, 3. Kely Winter (MV), 91, 4. Madi Fleming (CC), 92, 5. Katie Gee (EB), 93, 6. Nicole Pettinger (EB), 93, 7. Kayla Kress (EB), 95, 8. Hailey Hamilton (EV), 97, 9. Ashley Hackett (EB), 98, 10. Chloe Roling (MV), 99.
Prep boys
Top of Iowa Conference
At St. Ansgar
Team standings -- 1. Osage 356, 2. Central Springs 384, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 387, 4. North Butler 389, 5. Mason City Newman, 397, 6. Northwood-Kensett 403, 7. Rockford 403, 8. West Fork 432, 9. St. Ansgar 485.
Top ten individuals -- 1. Carter Pals (CS), 80, 2. Jared Scharper (Osage), 80, 3. Beau Thompson (NB), 82, 4. Zach Duren (Osage), 87, 5. Ian Latham (WF), 88, 6. Kaden Lyman (Rock), 89, 7. Nate Akins (WF), 90, 8. Drew Moine (NP), 91, 9. Mike Manternach (MCN), 92, 10. Spencer Krabbe (Osage), 92.
NICL West
At State Center
Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 325, 2. AGWSR 357, 3. West Marshall 363, 4. BCLUW 385, 5. East Marshall 387, 6. South Hardin 450.
Top-ten individuals -- 1. Ashton Martens (GC), 78, 2. Tanner Appel (GC), 81, 3. Alex Hames (AGWSR), 82, 4. Dexter Whitehill (GC), 83, 5. Andy Cox (GC), 83, 6. Matthew Sternhagen (GC), 85, 7. Ben Macy (AGWSR), 85, 8. Conley Petermeier (WM), 86, 9. Daniel Stahl (AGWSR), 87, 10. Lane Stanley (BCLUW), 87.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.