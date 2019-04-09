Clip art golf

Prep boys

At Clarksville

Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 195, 2. Tripoli 209, 3. Clarksville 231, 4. Dunkerton 234.

Individual leaders -- 1. Drew Moine (N-P) 45, 2. Dawson Bergman (Trip) 47, 3.  Shane Hillesheim (N-P), Derik Auchstetter (N-P) 48, 5. Carter Michels (Dunk) 51.

Prep girls

At Clarksville

Team standings -- 1. Tripoli 233, 2. Clarksville 236, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 245, 4. Dunkerton 270.

Individual leaders -- 1. Morgan Moeller (Trip) 50, 2. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 50, 3. Chloe Ross (Clarks) 54, 4. (tie) Abby Hinders (Clarks), Kayla Rathe (Dunk), Taylor Lantow (Trip) 59.

