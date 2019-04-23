Clip art golf

Prep boys

At St. Ansgar

Team standings -- 1. Osage 179, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 199. 3. St. Ansgar (no score), 4. Southland, Minn. (no score).

Individual leaders -- 1. Zach Duren (Osa) 43, 2. (tie) Shawn Eichmeier (Osa), Jarett Scharper (Osa) 45, 4. Spencer Krabbe (Osa) 46, 5. Gavin Schaefer (Osa) 47.

At Dike

DIKE-N. HARTFORD 172, DENVER 181

Individual leaders -- 1. Colton Harberts (D-NH) 36, 2. Michael Bohlman (Den) 39, 3. Parker Smith (Den) 41, 4. (tie) Drew Larsen (D-NH), Reid Ehmen (D-NH) 45.

Prep girls

At Nora Springs

Team standings -- 1. Central Springs 227, 2. North Butler 227, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 230, 4. Rockford 235.

Individual leaders -- 1. Jenna Paulus (Rock) 48, 2. (tie) Paige McEachran (CS), Rainy Kock (N. Butler) 52, 4. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 53, 5. Abby Murray (Rock) 54.

