Prep boys
At Waverly
Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 320, 2. New Hampton 338, 3. North Fayette-Valley 346, 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 359, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock JV 365, 6. Oelwein 386, 7. Crestwood 412, 8. Jesup 417.
Individual leaders -- 1. Bryson Hervol (W-SR) 76, 2. (tie) Hogan Hansen (W-SR), Ryan Anderson (N. Hamp.), Colin Gavin (NFV) 78, 5. Derek Brandt (W-SR) 80, 6. Wyatt Stochl (N. Hamp.) 82, 7. (tie) Broc Shaw (V-S), Jacob Mahloch (Oel) 83, 9. Wade Wilkens (W-SR JV) 85, 10. (tie) Pete McMillin (W-SR), Andrew Schmitt (NFV) 86.
