Prep girls
Regional golf
(Top two teams, top-six individuals plus ties advance to May 20th regional finals)
Class 2A
At Bear Creek CG (Forest City)
Team standings -- 1. Okoboji 343, 2. Crestwood 399, 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 435, 4. Osage 440, 5. Forest City 449, 6. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 450, 7. Eagle Grove 463.
Top-six individuals -- 1. Hannah Butler (Oko), 80, 2. Grace Butler (Oko), 82, 3. Martha Stein (Oko), 85, 4. Carlee Frayne (GHV), 87, 5. Ashley Voves (Crest), 91, 6. Dani Johnson (Osage), 94.
At Jesup Golf & CC
Team standings -- 1. New Hampton 365, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 400, 3. Waukon 440, 4. Jesup 443, 5. Denver 474, 6. North Fayette-Valley 504, 7. Union 530, 8. Oelwein 561.
Top-six individuals -- 1. Allison Nuss (NH), 77, 2. Shea Rhea (S-F), 85, 3. Emma Ewert (NH), 89, 4. Morgan Nuss (NH), 91, 5. Taylor Ellis (NFV), 102, 6. Mia Strub (Waukon), 104.
Class 1A
At Rice Lake CC (Lake Mills)
Team standings -- 1. Northwood-Kensett 406, 2. St. Ansgar 412, 3. North Butler 419, 4. Mason City Newman 424, 5. Central Springs 429, 6. Lake Mills 429, 7. Clarksville 430, 8. Rockford 452.
Top-six individuals -- 1. MaKenna Hanson (LM), 92, 2.Rainy Kock (NB), 93, 3. Allie Carmen (NK), 97, 4. Meg Thompson (NB), 98, 5. Alexis Halbach (NK), 98, 6. Abby Murray (Rock), 99.
At Town and Country GC (Grundy Center)
Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 374, 2. BCLUW 409, 3.*Hudson 432, 4. AGWSR 444, 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 94, 6. East Marshall 457, 7. Green Mountain-Garwin 577.
*With the host winning, Hudson also advances as third-place team.
Top-six individuals -- 1. Lauren Dirks (GC), 87, 2. Bailey Ashton (BCLUW), 92, 3. Reagan Skovgard (GR), 94, 4. Abby Gaudian (Hudson), 94, 5. Frannie Brown (GC), 95, 6. Lauren Krausman (GC), 95.
At Buffalo Creek GC (Winthrop)
Team standings -- 1. East Buchanan 361, 2. Starmont 389, 3. *Tripoli), 418, 4. Don Bosco 435, 5. North Linn 436, 6. Alburnett 457, 7. Dunkerton 492.
*With the host winning, Tripoli also advances as third-place team
Top-six individuals -- 1. Katie Gee (EB), 86, 2. Regan Janssen (Star), 86, 3. Morgan Moeller (Trip), 86, 4. Kayla Kress (EB), 88, 5. Nicole Pettinger (EB), 92, 6. Hayley Goedken (Star), 94.
At Ossian
Team standings -- 1. Clayton Ridge 410, 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 423, 3. South Winneshiek 438, 4. Turkey Valley 461, 5. Central Elkader 463, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 466, 7. Postville 482, 8. MFL Mar-Mac 504, 9. West Central 554.
Top-six individuals -- Maddy Streicher (EC), 87, 2. Courtney Olson (CR), 93, 3. Audrey Helle (CR), 99, 4. Rose Heuchelin (EC), 100, 5. Madison Sylvester (CE), 103, 6. Callie Schager (Post), 105.
Prep boys
Northeast Iowa Conferecne
Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 314, 2. Decorah 331, 3. Charles City 332, 4. New Hampton 343, 5. Waukon 354, 6. Oelwein 376, 7. Crestwood 414.
Top-five individuals -- 1. Jay Fjelstul (Dec), 70, 2. Hogan Hansen (WSR), 73, 3. Ryan Anderson (NH), 79, 4. Pete McMillin (WSR), 79, 5. Peyton Hallman (WSR), 80, Bryson Hervol (WSR), 80.
Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
Monday
You have free articles remaining.
At Greystone G&CC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,277; Par: 72
Final
Steve Stricker;68-64-70-68;—;270
Billy Andrade;68-67-69-72;—;276
Paul Goydos;70-67-69-70;—;276
David Toms;67-67-70-72;—;276
Tom Byrum;71-69-66-71;—;277
Paul Broadhurst;73-66-68-72;—;279
Lee Janzen;74-66-71-68;—;279
Bernhard Langer;69-67-68-75;—;279
Jeff Maggert;69-73-71-66;—;279
Willie Wood;69-71-70-69;—;279
Brandt Jobe;71-69-69-71;—;280
Steve Flesch;75-70-68-68;—;281
Jerry Kelly;71-70-69-71;—;281
Rocco Mediate;74-68-71-68;—;281
Ian Woosnam;72-71-70-68;—;281
Woody Austin;74-74-67-67;—;282
Glen Day;64-72-73-73;—;282
Tom Lehman;73-69-71-69;—;282
Shaun Micheel;73-68-71-70;—;282
Scott Parel;71-66-70-75;—;282
Kirk Triplett;73-67-74-68;—;282
Stephen Ames;71-71-67-74;—;283
Olin Browne;71-73-72-67;—;283
Dan Forsman;71-70-72-70;—;283
David Frost;73-68-72-70;—;283
Retief Goosen;74-67-71-71;—;283
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.