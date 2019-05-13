{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art golf

Prep girls

Regional golf

(Top two teams, top-six individuals plus ties advance to May 20th regional finals)

Class 2A

At Bear Creek CG (Forest City)

Team standings -- 1. Okoboji 343, 2. Crestwood 399, 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 435, 4. Osage 440, 5. Forest City 449, 6. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 450, 7. Eagle Grove 463.

Top-six individuals -- 1. Hannah Butler (Oko), 80, 2. Grace Butler (Oko), 82, 3. Martha Stein (Oko), 85, 4. Carlee Frayne (GHV), 87, 5. Ashley Voves (Crest), 91, 6. Dani Johnson (Osage), 94.

At Jesup Golf & CC

Team standings -- 1. New Hampton 365, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 400, 3. Waukon 440, 4. Jesup 443, 5. Denver 474, 6. North Fayette-Valley 504, 7. Union 530, 8. Oelwein 561.

Top-six individuals -- 1. Allison Nuss (NH), 77, 2. Shea Rhea (S-F), 85, 3. Emma Ewert (NH), 89, 4. Morgan Nuss (NH), 91, 5. Taylor Ellis (NFV), 102, 6. Mia Strub (Waukon), 104.

Class 1A

At Rice Lake CC (Lake Mills)

Team standings -- 1. Northwood-Kensett 406, 2. St. Ansgar 412, 3. North Butler 419, 4. Mason City Newman 424, 5. Central Springs 429, 6. Lake Mills 429, 7. Clarksville 430, 8. Rockford 452.

Top-six individuals -- 1. MaKenna Hanson (LM), 92, 2.Rainy Kock (NB), 93, 3. Allie Carmen (NK), 97, 4. Meg Thompson (NB), 98, 5. Alexis Halbach (NK), 98, 6. Abby Murray (Rock), 99.

At Town and Country GC (Grundy Center)

Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 374, 2. BCLUW 409, 3.*Hudson 432, 4. AGWSR 444, 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 94, 6. East Marshall 457, 7. Green Mountain-Garwin 577.

*With the host winning, Hudson also advances as third-place team.

Top-six individuals -- 1. Lauren Dirks (GC), 87, 2. Bailey Ashton (BCLUW), 92, 3. Reagan Skovgard (GR), 94, 4. Abby Gaudian (Hudson), 94, 5. Frannie Brown (GC), 95, 6. Lauren Krausman (GC), 95.

At Buffalo Creek GC (Winthrop)

Team standings -- 1. East Buchanan 361, 2. Starmont 389, 3. *Tripoli), 418, 4. Don Bosco 435, 5. North Linn 436, 6. Alburnett 457, 7. Dunkerton 492.

*With the host winning, Tripoli also advances as third-place team

Top-six individuals -- 1. Katie Gee (EB), 86, 2. Regan Janssen (Star), 86, 3. Morgan Moeller (Trip), 86, 4. Kayla Kress (EB), 88, 5. Nicole Pettinger (EB), 92, 6. Hayley Goedken (Star), 94.

At Ossian

Team standings -- 1. Clayton Ridge 410, 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 423, 3. South Winneshiek 438, 4. Turkey Valley 461, 5. Central Elkader 463, 6. Nashua-Plainfield 466, 7. Postville 482, 8. MFL Mar-Mac 504, 9. West Central 554.

Top-six individuals -- Maddy Streicher (EC), 87, 2. Courtney Olson (CR), 93, 3. Audrey Helle (CR), 99, 4. Rose Heuchelin (EC), 100, 5. Madison Sylvester (CE), 103, 6. Callie Schager (Post), 105.

Prep boys

Northeast Iowa Conferecne

Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 314, 2. Decorah 331, 3. Charles City 332, 4. New Hampton 343, 5. Waukon 354, 6. Oelwein 376, 7. Crestwood 414.

Top-five individuals -- 1. Jay Fjelstul (Dec), 70, 2. Hogan Hansen (WSR), 73, 3. Ryan Anderson (NH), 79, 4. Pete McMillin (WSR), 79, 5. Peyton Hallman (WSR), 80, Bryson Hervol (WSR), 80.

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

Monday

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

At Greystone G&CC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,277; Par: 72

Final

Steve Stricker;68-64-70-68;—;270

Billy Andrade;68-67-69-72;—;276

Paul Goydos;70-67-69-70;—;276

David Toms;67-67-70-72;—;276

Tom Byrum;71-69-66-71;—;277

Paul Broadhurst;73-66-68-72;—;279

Lee Janzen;74-66-71-68;—;279

Bernhard Langer;69-67-68-75;—;279

Jeff Maggert;69-73-71-66;—;279

Willie Wood;69-71-70-69;—;279

Brandt Jobe;71-69-69-71;—;280

Steve Flesch;75-70-68-68;—;281

Jerry Kelly;71-70-69-71;—;281

Rocco Mediate;74-68-71-68;—;281

Ian Woosnam;72-71-70-68;—;281

Woody Austin;74-74-67-67;—;282

Glen Day;64-72-73-73;—;282

Tom Lehman;73-69-71-69;—;282

Shaun Micheel;73-68-71-70;—;282

Scott Parel;71-66-70-75;—;282

Kirk Triplett;73-67-74-68;—;282

Stephen Ames;71-71-67-74;—;283

Olin Browne;71-73-72-67;—;283

Dan Forsman;71-70-72-70;—;283

David Frost;73-68-72-70;—;283

Retief Goosen;74-67-71-71;—;283

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments