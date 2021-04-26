 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf: Monday's high school results
0 comments
agate

Golf: Monday's high school results

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art golf

Prep girls

JESUP 225, HUDSON 259

Medalist: Halle Haack (Hudson) 48. Runner-up: Alexis Harris (Jesup).

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 212, UNION 235

Medalist: Katie Reno (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 47. Runner-up: Morgan Brandt (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 54

Prep boys

HUDSON 171, JESUP 191

Medalist: Wiley Souhrada (Hudson) 42, Caleb Ham (Hudson) 42. Runner-up: Gavin Nolan (Jesup) 43, Joe Cullham (Hudson) 43.

UNION 170, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 241

Medalist: T.J. Freeland (Union) 40. Runner-up: Josef Schmitz (Union) 43.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News