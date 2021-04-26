Golf: Monday's high school results

Prep girls
JESUP 225, HUDSON 259
Medalist: Halle Haack (Hudson) 48. Runner-up: Alexis Harris (Jesup).
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 212, UNION 235
Medalist: Katie Reno (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 47. Runner-up: Morgan Brandt (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 54
Prep boys
HUDSON 171, JESUP 191
Medalist: Wiley Souhrada (Hudson) 42, Caleb Ham (Hudson) 42. Runner-up: Gavin Nolan (Jesup) 43, Joe Cullham (Hudson) 43.
UNION 170, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 241
Medalist: T.J. Freeland (Union) 40. Runner-up: Josef Schmitz (Union) 43.
