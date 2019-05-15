League report
Waterloo Senior League
Sharks def. Spoilers 20.5-19.5
Phantoms def. Roughriders 21-19
Gophers def. Lame Ducks 21.5-18.5
Bogey Men def. Aces 22.5-17.5
Tee Busters def. Life is Good 25-15
Tigers def. Hi-Rollers 22.5-17.5
Low net -- A. Kleinendorst 27. Low gross -- G. Sandell 40. Close to Pin No. 2 -- Ron Nelson. Close to Pin No. 9 -- Howard Durnin. Long Putt No. 9 -- Howard Peterson.
