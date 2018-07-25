Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

League report

Waterloo Seniors

Maple Woods def. Tigers 27.5-12.5

Phantoms def. Life Is Good 25-15

Roughriders def. Bogey Men 21.5-18.5

Aces def. Gophers 23.5-16.5

Tee Busters def. High-Rollers 25.5-14.5

Lame Ducks def. Sharks 21.5-18.5

Low net -- Bill Knipp 28. Low gross -- Dave Evinson 39. Close to pin No. 4 -- Rick Wanase. Close to pin No. 8 -- Dave Evinson. Long putt No. 9 -- George Meeks.

Holes-in-one

At Walters Ridge

JAMIE OBERHEU aced the 105-yard No. 6 hole at Walters Ridge July 8 using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Todd Swarts and Chris Schuler.

FRED ABRAHAM carded a hole-in-one on the 135-yard No. 5 hole at Walters Ridge July 24. The shot was witnessed by Kevin Hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments