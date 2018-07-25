League report
Waterloo Seniors
Maple Woods def. Tigers 27.5-12.5
Phantoms def. Life Is Good 25-15
Roughriders def. Bogey Men 21.5-18.5
Aces def. Gophers 23.5-16.5
Tee Busters def. High-Rollers 25.5-14.5
Lame Ducks def. Sharks 21.5-18.5
Low net -- Bill Knipp 28. Low gross -- Dave Evinson 39. Close to pin No. 4 -- Rick Wanase. Close to pin No. 8 -- Dave Evinson. Long putt No. 9 -- George Meeks.
Holes-in-one
At Walters Ridge
JAMIE OBERHEU aced the 105-yard No. 6 hole at Walters Ridge July 8 using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Todd Swarts and Chris Schuler.
FRED ABRAHAM carded a hole-in-one on the 135-yard No. 5 hole at Walters Ridge July 24. The shot was witnessed by Kevin Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.