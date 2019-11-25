Clip art golf

Holes-in-one

At Irv Warren

CURTIS KLEIN carded an ace on the 184-yard, No. 9 hole at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo Nov. 22 using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Jason Klein.

DEAN DELAGARDELLE recorded a hole-in-one Monday on the 153-yard No. 2 layout at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course using a 4-hybrid. Dick Klein, Dave Weyland and Jeff Corey witnessed the shot.

