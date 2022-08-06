agate GOLF Golf: Hole-in-one Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hole-in-oneMARGENE GRADY aced the 156-yard 12th hole at Gates Park Thursday using a hybrid. Witnesses were Cheri Stoneman, Carol Phillips and Lindsay Burry. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Margene Grady Hole In One Grady Cheri Stoneman Carol Phillips Lindsay Burry Witness Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular What's up TODAY Watch Now: Related Video Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover WNBA's Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia WNBA's Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup