Clip art golf

Hole-in-one

At Pheasant Ridge

RANDY LEE aced the 140-yard No. 16 hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls Monday using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Matt Rigdon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments