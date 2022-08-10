 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf: Hole-in-one

Hole-in-one

PETER C. GARTELOS aced the 208-yard 18th hole at Red Carpet Golf in Waterloo on July 8th using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Peter J. Gartelos, Jim P. Gartelos and Chris P. Gartelos.

