agate GOLF Golf: Hole-in-one Aug 10, 2022 Hole-in-onePETER C. GARTELOS aced the 208-yard 18th hole at Red Carpet Golf in Waterloo on July 8th using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Peter J. Gartelos, Jim P. Gartelos and Chris P. Gartelos.