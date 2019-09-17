College women
Loyola Fall Inv.
Team standings -- 1. Drake 925, 2. South Dakota 931, 3. Loyola 937, 4. Creighton 939, 5. Northern Iowa 948, 6. Valparaiso 953, 7. Neb.-Omaha 985, 8. Fairfield 998, 9. Chicago St. 1,055.
Individual leaders -- 1. Katie Allen (Creighton) 72-74-78 - 224, 2. Haeri Lee (Drake) 78-74-75 - 227, 3. Kayla Krueger (Valpo) 76-75-77 - 228, 4. (tie) Kristin Giles (Drake) 73-81-75 - 229, Emma Sabbagh (S. Dak.) 74-76-79 - 229.
UNI -- T9. Hannah Bermel 79-75-79 - 233, T12. Sydney Eaton 76-80-79 - 235, T17. Hailey Bermel 80-78-79 - 237, T30. Aniika Patton 82-83-83 - 248, 33. Anne Gradoville 88-82-79 - 249.
