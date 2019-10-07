College women
American Rivers Conference Championship
Ames Golf and Country Club
Team standings -- 1. Dubuque 335-330-320 -- 985, 2. Wartburg 346-332-328 -- 1,006, 3. Luther 342-327-342 -- 1,011, 4. Central 343-349-339 --1,031, 5. Buena Vista 364-346-336 -- 1,046, 6. Simpson 357-261-349 -- 1,067, 7. Nebraska Wesleyan 399-406-407 -- 1,212, 8. Loras -- 439-437-443 -- 1,319.
Top-five individuals -- 1. Morgan Kranz (Luther), 80-75-77 -- 232, 2. Hannah Gordon (Simpson), 82-85-71 -- 238, 3. Daniela Miranda (Dubuque), 80-80-79 -- 239, 4. Madison Bowers (Dubuque), 83-76-81 -- 240, 5. Kelly Schultz (Luther), 83-76-87 -- 246.
Wartburg -- 6. Katie Choate, 86-82-79 -- 247, 12. Mackenzie Roberts 90-80-84 -- 254, 14. Ashley DeLong 93-84-80 -- 257, 19. Jenna Krogluski 84-86-91 -- 261, 20. Alisha Ford 86-92-85 -- 263.
Luther -- 1. Kranz 80-75-77 -- 232, 5. Schultz, 83-76-87 -- 246, 14. Sydney Maule 84-84-89 -- 257, 25. Linda Jiang 95-92-94 -- 281, 30. Riley Bartlett 100-97-89 -- 286.
