TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. St. Catherine 297-305 -- 602, 2. Carleton 304-304 -- 608, 3. St. Thomas 305-305 -- 610, 4. Bethel 308-303 -- 611, 5. Wisconsin-Whitewater 309-303 -- 612, 6. Illinois Wesleyan 305-312 -- 617, 7. Wisconsin-Stout 308-310 -- 618, 8. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 309-310 -- 619, 9. Grinnell 306-315 -- 621, 10. Wartburg 319-312 -- 631, 11. Gustavus Adolphus 315-318 -- 633, 12. St. Olaf 322-328 -- 650, 13. Dubuque 325-327 -- 652, 14. Luther 327-327 -- 654, 15. Central 323-336 -- 659, 16. Simpson 340-328 -- 668, 17. Buena Vista 339-339 -- 678.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. (Tie) Alyssa Akiyama (Carelton), 73-69 -- 142, Claudia Kim (St. Thomas), 69-73 -- 142, Kristin Miyagi (Carleton), 71-71 -- 142, 4. Jordan Amelon (St. Catherine), 72-73 -- 145, Erika Priebe (UWO), 74-71 -- 145.

WARTBURG -- 30 -- Katie Choate 80-76 -- 156, 30. Mackenzie Roberts 77-79 -- 156, 44. Alisha Ford 83-77 -- 160, 51. Ashley DeLong 79-83 -- 162, 59. Jenna Krogulski 84-80 -- 164.

College men

Iowa City Shootout

At Blue Top Ridge

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Buena Vista 337-311 -- 648, 2. Wartburg 334-325 -- 659, 3. Iowa Wesleyan 370-353, 4. Coe 386-369 -- 755.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Blake Newell (Coe), 80-75 -- 155, 2. Shane Hess (BV), 82-77 -- 159, 3. Austin Thompson (Wartburg), 83-78 -- 161, 4. (Tie) Brandon Russell (Wartburg), 83-79 -- 162, Ryan Ruzek (BV), 85-77 -- 162.

Porsche European Open

Sunday

At Green Eagle Golf Course

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72

Final

Paul Casey, England;66-73-69-66;—;274

Matthias Schwab, Austria;67-72-70-66;—;275

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany;71-66-70-68;—;275

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland;68-65-74-68;—;275

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria;71-69-72-64;—;276

Romain Wattel, France;72-74-67-64;—;277

Guido Migliozzi, Italy;71-68-72-67;—;278

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain;70-71-68-69;—;278

Ashley Chesters, England;71-71-70-67;—;279

Niklas Lemke, Sweden;71-73-68-67;—;279

Jeff Winther, Denmark;72-69-70-70;—;281

Padraig Harrington, Ireland;71-74-68-69;—;282

Louis de Jager, South Africa;72-69-71-70;—;282

Dominic Foos, Germany;74-67-75-67;—;283

Sam Horsfield, England;75-68-71-69;—;283

Ben Evans, England;69-73-68-73;—;283

Jaco van Zyl, South Africa;78-69-71-66;—;284

Hugo Leon, Chile;73-72-72-67;—;284

Sihwan Kim, United States;72-74-69-69;—;284

Thomas Pieters, Belgium;70-72-74-69;—;285

Joakim Lagergren, Sweden;77-69-69-70;—;285

Also

Johannes Veerman, United States;76-69-76-68;—;289

Kurt Kitayama, United States;74-72-74-69;—;289

Patrick Reed, United States;74-72-71-72;—;289

Troy Merritt, United States;77-70-74-69;—;290

Xander Schauffele, United States;73-69-76-72;—;290

