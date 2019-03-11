Try 3 months for $3
Twin Oaks Intercollegiate

At Springfield, Mo.

Team standings -- 1. SIU-Edwardsville 565, 2. Drake 566, 3. Missouri St. 573, 4. Bradley 574, 5. Green Bay 584, 6. Northern Iowa 591, 7. Valparaiso 592, 8. Creighton 602, 9. Evangel 631, 10. Green Bay B 645.

Individual leaders -- 1. Lucas Scherf (Drake) 69-65 - 134, 2. Kyle Slattery (SIU-Ed.) 69-68 - 137, 3. (tie) George Kneiser (GB) 73-68 - 141, Tim Lim (Drake) 72-69 - 141, Brad Carpenter (Miss. St.) 71-70 - 141, Conor Dore (SIU-Ed.) 70-71 - 141, Logan Smith (Evangel) 77-64 - 141.

UNI -- T12. Carter Stochl 73-74 - 144, T22. Parker Oleson 76-71 - 147, T29. Sam Sacquitne 74-75 - 149, T36. Alex Pries 77-74 - 151, 45. Andrew Wood 77-77 - 154.

