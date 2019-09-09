College men
Gopher Invitational
At Windsong Farm Golf Club, Independance, Minn.
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Baylor 281-279-288 -- 848, 2. Texas A&M 276-287-287 -- 850, 3. Arkansas 290-276-288 -- 854, 4. Oklahoma 285-286-283 -- 854, 5. West Virginia 286-280-292 -- 858, 6. Marquette 286-282-299 -- 867, 7. Purdue 290-281-297 -- 868, 8. Kent State 293-284-293 -- 870, 9. Utah 293-281-297 -- 871, 10. Minnesota 298-282-297, T12. Iowa 291-301-289.
MEDALIST -- William Buhl (Arkansas), 68-67-72 -- 207.
IOWA -- T8. Alex Schaake 73-72-69 -- 213, T44. Gonzalo Leal 69-77-76 -- 222, T44. Joe Kim 75-71-76 -- 222, T62. Brenton Weinberg 75-81-71 -- 227, 70. Garrett Tighe 83-83-73 -- 239.
