Clip art golf

College women

Rainbow Wahine Inv.

At Kapolei, Hawaii

Team standings -- 1. Cal Poly 575, 2. Sacramento St. 578, 3. Sam Houston St. 580, 4. Brigham Young 585, 5. (tie) Northern Iowa, College of Charleston 587, 7. Grand Canyon 589, 8. Weber St. 593, 9. Hawaii 597, 10. Illinois St. 610, 11. British Columbia 612, 12. Incarnate Word 613, 13. Cal St.-Northridge 619, 14. North Dakota 636.

Individual leaders -- 1. Caroline Cantlay (Cal Poly) 74-65 - 139, 2. Cloe Grand (Sac. St.) 70-70 - 140, 3. (tie) Emily Dunlap (Charleston) 72-69 - 141, Tess Blair (Sac. St.) 71-70 - 141, 5. Tyra Tonkham (Hawaii) 72-70 - 142.

UNI -- T6. Emily Snelling 71-72 - 143, T22. Sydney Eaton 77-70 - 147, Hannah Bermel 76-71 - 147, T53. Anne Gradoville 81-74 - 155, T58. Hailey Bermel 76-80 - 156.

