Clip art golf

College men

Golfweek Conference Challenge

At Cedar Rapids Country Club

Team standings (Top five) -- 1. Ball State 279-281 -- 560, 2. Arkansas State 288-283 -- 571, 3. Campbell 284-290 -- 574, 4. Iowa 283-295 -- 578, T5. San Jose St. 294-286 -- 580, Furman 294-286 -- 580.

Top-five individuals -- 1. David Perkins (Illinois St.), 68-67 -- 135, 2. Zan Luka Stirn (Arkansas St.), 66-71 -- 137, T3. Keegan Bronnenberg (Ball State), 69-70 -- 139, Joey Ranieri (Ball State), 68-71 -- 139, 5. Josh Hetherington (Campbell), 72-68 -- 140.

Iowa -- T6. Alex Schaake 69-72 -- 141, 24. Joe Kim 73-72 -- 145, 29. Gonzalo Leal 73-73 -- 146, 33. Benton Weinberg 69-78 -- 147, 57. Matthew Garside 72-78 -- 150.

