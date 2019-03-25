Try 3 months for $3
College women

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Team standings -- 1. Lamar 901, 2. Bradley 906, 3. Seminole St. (Fla.) 914, 4. Stetson 918, 5. Richmond 935, 6. Albany 936, 7. Boston U. 941, 8. Missouri-St. Louis 947, 9. Saint Leo 957, 10. Northern Iowa 959, 11. Bowling Green St. 964, 12. Eckerd 1,040.

Individual leaders -- 1. Taylor Ledwein (Brad) 73-71-73 - 217, 2. Laura Pasalodos Barcelo (Lamar) 68-76-76 - 220, 3. Worapitcha Anndit (Sem. St.) 74-72-75 - 221.

UNI -- T8. Sydney Eaton 75-80-70 - 225, T30. Hannah Bermel 85-74-79 - 238, 49. Emily Snelling 77-87-78 - 242, 57. Sarah McMichael 89-81-78 - 248, T58. Anne Gradoville 86-80-83 - 249, 68. Hailey Bermel 92-89-82 - 263.

