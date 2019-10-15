Clip art golf

College men

Bubba Barnett Int.

At Jonesboro, Ark.

Team standings -- 1. Arkansas St. 829, 2. Oral Roberts 856, 3. UT-Arlington 867, 4. South Dakota 880, 5. Valparaiso 885, 6. (tie) Neb.-Omaha, Northern Iowa 891, 8. Oklahoma Christian 896, 9. Utah Valley 902, 10. Stephen F. Austin 905, 11. Western Carolina 908, 12. Ark.-Pine Bluff 917, 13. Southeastern Louisiana 930.

Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Zan Luka Stim (Ark. St.) 72-70-64 - 206, Julien Sale (Ark. St.) 72-65-69 - 206, 3. Luka Naglic (Ark. St.) 68-71-70 - 209, 4. Jack Madden (Ark. St.) 71-69-71 - 211, 5. Dustin Hasley (Oral Roberts) 71-67-74 - 212.

UNI -- T28. Tommy Doyle 78-70-74 - 222, Ben Bermel 74-78-70 - 222, T32. Griffin Parker 75-74-74 - 223, T42. Carter Stochl 76-73-77 - 226, T65. Sam Saquitne 84-76-77 - 237.

