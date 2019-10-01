College men
Zach Johnson Inv.
At West Des Moines
Team standings -- 1. Loyola 888, 2. Valparaiso 890, 3. Drake 896, 4. (tie) Creighton, North Dakota St. 902, 6. South Dakota 906, 7. (tie) Omaha, Green Bay 909, 9. (tie) Northern Iowa, Missouri St. 911, 11. Western Illinois 918, 12. Bradley 939.
Individual leaders -- 1. Garrett Willis (Valpo) 72-73-70 - 215, 2. (tie) Nate Vance (Loyola) 71-71-74 - 216, Caleb Van Arragon (Valpo) 69-75-72 - 216, 4. (tie) Nate Vontz (Creighton) 73-71-74 - 218, Cameron Karney (West. Ill.) 75-75-68 - 218.
UNI -- T11. Sam Sacquitne 72-78-72 - 222, T28. Griffin Parker 78-77-74 - 229, T34. Tommy Doyle 81-75-75 - 231, T40. Ben Bermel 83-79-71 - 233, T51. Parker Oleson 81-77-78 - 236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.