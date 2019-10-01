Clip art golf

College men

Zach Johnson Inv.

At West Des Moines

Team standings -- 1. Loyola 888, 2. Valparaiso 890, 3. Drake 896, 4. (tie) Creighton, North Dakota St. 902, 6. South Dakota 906, 7. (tie) Omaha, Green Bay 909, 9. (tie) Northern Iowa, Missouri St. 911, 11. Western Illinois 918, 12. Bradley 939.

Individual leaders -- 1. Garrett Willis (Valpo) 72-73-70 - 215, 2. (tie) Nate Vance (Loyola) 71-71-74 - 216, Caleb Van Arragon (Valpo) 69-75-72 - 216, 4. (tie) Nate Vontz (Creighton) 73-71-74 - 218, Cameron Karney (West. Ill.) 75-75-68 - 218.

UNI -- T11. Sam Sacquitne 72-78-72 - 222, T28. Griffin Parker 78-77-74 - 229, T34. Tommy Doyle 81-75-75 - 231, T40. Ben Bermel 83-79-71 - 233, T51. Parker Oleson 81-77-78 - 236.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments