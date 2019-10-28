College women
Rainbow Wahine Inv.
At Kapolei, Hawaii
Team standings -- 1. Sam Houston St. 289, 2. Sacramento St. 290, 3. Weber St. 294, 4. (tie) College of Charleston, Grand Canyon 296, 6. Cal Poly 298, 7. (tie) Northern Iowa, Brigham Young 300, 9. Hawaii 301, 10. Incarnate Word 305, 11. Illinois St. 306, 12. British Columbia 312, 13. Cal St.-Northridge 320, 14. North Dakota 322.
Individual leaders -- 1. Cloe Grand (Sac. St.) 70, 2. (tie) Emily Snelling (UNI), Viera Permata Rosada (Sam Houston), Tess Blair (Sac St.) Kenlie Barrett (Sam Houston) 71.
UNI -- T2. Snelling 71, T38. Hannah Bermel 76, Hailey Bermel 76, T45. Sydney Eaton 77, T64. Anne Gradoville 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.