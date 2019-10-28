Clip art golf

College women

Rainbow Wahine Inv.

At Kapolei, Hawaii

Team standings -- 1. Sam Houston St. 289, 2. Sacramento St. 290, 3. Weber St. 294, 4. (tie) College of Charleston, Grand Canyon 296, 6. Cal Poly 298, 7. (tie) Northern Iowa, Brigham Young 300, 9. Hawaii 301, 10. Incarnate Word 305, 11. Illinois St. 306, 12. British Columbia 312, 13. Cal St.-Northridge 320, 14. North Dakota 322.

Individual leaders -- 1. Cloe Grand (Sac. St.) 70, 2. (tie) Emily Snelling (UNI), Viera Permata Rosada (Sam Houston), Tess Blair (Sac St.) Kenlie Barrett (Sam Houston) 71.

UNI -- T2. Snelling 71, T38. Hannah Bermel 76, Hailey Bermel 76, T45. Sydney Eaton 77, T64. Anne Gradoville 81.

