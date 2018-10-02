Clip art golf

College men

At LaCrosse, Wis.

Team standings -- 1. Winona St. 603, 2. Kirkwood 610, 3. Luther 615, 4. Viterbo 622, 5. Central 628, 6. Wis. Lutheran 650, 7. Viterbo B 675, 8. Iowa Central 709.

Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Will Babcock (Kirkwood) 75-73 - 148, Isaac Westlake (Winona St.) 75-73 - 148, Ben Phipps (Luther) 75-73 - 148, 4. (tie) Ben Jasper (Winona St.) 75-75 - 150, Ryan Morrison (Kirkwood) 76-74 - 150, Jake Schroeckenthaler (Viterbo) 77-73 - 150 ... T9. Joe Fewer (Luther) 82-72 - 154.

