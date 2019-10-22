College men
Musketeers Classic
At Cincinnati, Ohio
Team standings -- 1. Wisconsin 861, 2. Northern Illinois 865, 3. (tie) Morehead St., Ball St. 873, 5. Butler 874, 6. Oakland 879, 7. Creighton 883, 8. Eastern Kentucky 884, 9. Northern Iowa 893, 10. Northern Kentucky 897, 11. Xavier 899, 12. DePaul 903, 13. IUPUI 907.
Individual leaders -- 1. Cooper Collins (Morehead St.) 67-71-71 - 209, 2. Sam Anderson (Wis.) 70-72-68 - 210, 3. (tie) Keegan Bronnenberg (Ball St.) 66-73-73 - 212, Imaad Qureshi (Xavier) 71-68-73 - 212. 5. Coalter Smith (Wis.) 68-71-74 - 213.
UNI -- T38. Griffin Parker 71-75-77 - 223, T42. Sam Sacquitne 73-77-74 - 224, Carter Stochl 78-72-74 - 224, T62. Ben Bermel 73-76-79 - 228, T64. Tommy Doyle 79-76-74 - 229.
