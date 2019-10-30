College women
Rainbow Wahine Inv.
At Kapolei, Hawaii
Team standings -- 1. Sacramento St. 863, 2. Brigham Young 866, 3. Cal Poly 867, 4. Sam Houston St. 868, 5. (tie) College of Charleston, Grand Canyon 875, 7. Weber St. 891, 8. Northern Iowa 892, 9. Hawaii 893, 10. Illinois St. 912, 11. British Columbia 913, 12. Cal St.-Northridge 915, 13. Incarnate Word 919, 14. North Dakota 938.
Individual leaders -- 1. Tess Blair (Sac. St.) 71-70-66 - 207, 2. (tie) Viera Permata Rosada (Sam Houston) 71-72-69 - 212, Carolina Cantlay (Cal Poly) 74-65-73 - 212, 4. (tie) Siripatsorm Patchana (Grand Canyon) 73-70-70 - 213, Tyra Tonkham (Hawaii) 72-70-71 - 213.
UNI -- T13. Sydney Eaton 77-70-70 - 217, T19. Emily Snelling 71-72-77 - 220, T40. Hannah Bermel 76-71-80 - 227, T60. Hailey Bermel 76-80-78 - 234, T74. Anne Gradoville 81-74-86 - 241.
