College women
Indiana St. Spring Invite
Team standings -- 1. California Baptist 578, 2. Youngstown St. 585, 3. Loyola 605, 4. (tie) Indiana St., Butler 608, 6. (tie) Evansville, Green Bay 611, 8. Northern Iowa 617, 9. Purdue-Ft. Wayne 623, 10. Dayton 637, 11. Valparaiso 639, 12. Eastern Illinois 642, 13. Western Illinois 644
Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Jocelyn Chee Yi Min (Cal. Baptist) 72-70 - 142, Erica Wang (Cal. Baptist) 71-71 - 142, 3. Puthyita Khuannudee (Youngs. St.) 71-73 - 144, 4. Kaitlyn Shult (Youngs. St.) 69-76 - 145, 5. (tie) Yifei Wang (Cal. Baptist) 72-74 - 146, Isabelle Malecki (GB) 73-73 - 146.
UNI -- T18. Sarah McMichael 78-75 - 153, T35. Sydney Eaton 79-77 - 156, Hannah Bermel 74-82 - 156, Anne Gradoville 74-82 - 156, T50. Emily Snelling 83-78 - 161.
Prep boys
At Nashua
Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 199, 2. Rockford 199, 3. Northwood-Kensett 202.
Individual leaders -- 1. Kaden Lyman (Rock) 42, 2. (tie) Drew Moine (N-P), Kael Julseth (N-K) 46, 4. Derik Auchstetter (N-P) 48, 5. Kolton Lyman (Rock) 49.
At La Porte City
UNION 176, JESUP 204
Individual leaders -- 1. Caleb Reel (Union) 38, 2. Devin Reel (Union) 43, 3. Lincoln Mehlert (Union) 46, 4. Brayden Menuey (Jesup) 47, 5. Brandon Stech (Union) 49.
Prep girls
At Nashua
Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 230, 2. Rockford 249, 3. Northwood-Kensett 0.
Individual leaders -- 1. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 45, 2. Abby Murray (Rock) 52, 3. Allie Carman (N-K) 54, 4. Abby Poppe (N-P) 56, 5. Emma Davidson (N-K) 60.
At La Porte City
JESUP 234, UNION 254
Individual leaders -- 1. Kenedy Backes (Jesup) 52, 2. Brystal Bergmeier (Union) 55, 3. Riley Mihm (Jesup) 57, 4. Sydney Bucknell (Union) 61, 5. Allie Borgerding (Jesup) 62.
