College men
Beu/Mussatto Inv.
At Macomb, Ill.
Team standings -- 1. Indian Hills CC 564, 2. Iowa Western 571, 3. Western Illinois 573, 4. Kirkwood 599, 5. Northern Iowa 602, 6. Western Illinois 608, 7. St. Francis (Ill.) 619, 8. Eastern Illinois 620, 9. Chicago St. 623, 10. North Dakota 636, 11. Governors St. 640.
Individual leaders -- 1. Jackson Wetherbee (W. Ill.) 71-68 - 139, 2. George Clark (Ind. Hills) 70-70 - 140, 3. (tie) Parker Govern (W. Ill.) 72-69 - 141, Jesse MacNaughtan (Ind. Hills) 67-74 - 141, Austin Dobrescu (Chi. St.) 69-72 - 141.
UNI -- T18. Tommy Doyle 79-69 - 148, T27. Sam Sacquitne 75-77 - 152, Alex Pries 75-77 - 152, T33. Carter Stochl 82-72 - 154, T35. Parker Oleson 78-77 - 155.
Prep girls
At Nora Springs
Team standings -- 1. St. Ansgar 224, 2. Rockford 236, 3. Nashua-Plainfield (no score).
Individual leaders -- 1. Abby Murray (Rock) 50, 2. Megan Adams (St. Ansgar) 52, 3. Mackenna Pannhoff (St. Ansgar) 54, 4. Jenna Paulus (Rock) 55, 5. Morgan Hemann (St. Ansgar) 57.
Prep boys
At Nora Springs
Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 179, 2. Rockford 197, 3. St. Ansgar (no score).
Individual leaders (x-won playoff) -- 1. x-Kaden Lyman (Rock) 42, 2. Shane Hilleshiem (N-P) 42, 3. Drew Moine (N-P) 44, 4. Max Hillegas (N-P) 46, 5. Derik Auchstetter (N-P) 47.
