Clip art golf

College men

Fighting Irish Classic

Warren Golf Course (South Bend, Ind.)

Team standings -- 1. Notre Dame 283-271-282 -- 836, 2. North Carolina 279-282-276 --  837, 3. Iowa 295-279-281 -- 855, T4. Arizona State 291-288-284 --  863, T4. Rutgers 284-289-290 -- 863, T6. Boston College 290-284-290 --  864, T6. Kent State 290-287-287 --  864, 8. Iowa State 298-286-282 --  866, 9. Mississippi State 296-286-286 -- 868, 10. UMKC 289-290-290 --  869, 11. Michigan State 295-294-291 --  870, 12. Michigan 294-289-288 --  871, 13. Georgia Southern 299-292-287 --  878, 14. Toledo 294-295-292 --  881.

Medalist -- Christopher Gotterup (Rutgers), 68-63-68 -- 199.

Iowa -- T13. Alex Schaake 70-71-71 --  212, T23. Gonzalo Leal 78-70--66  -- 214, T23 Mac McClear 74-67-73 --  214, T37. Benton Weinberg 77-71-71 --  219, T52. Joe Kim 74-74-75 --  223.

Iowa State -- T9. Tripp Kinney 70-71-70 -- 211, T18. Lachlan Barker 72-70-71 -- 213, T40. Frank Lindwall 79-73-69 --  221, T44.Sam Vincent 78-72-72 --  222, 79. Ricky Costello 78-78-76 --  232.

