College men
Fighting Irish Classic
Warren Golf Course (South Bend, Ind.)
Team standings -- 1. Notre Dame 283-271-282 -- 836, 2. North Carolina 279-282-276 -- 837, 3. Iowa 295-279-281 -- 855, T4. Arizona State 291-288-284 -- 863, T4. Rutgers 284-289-290 -- 863, T6. Boston College 290-284-290 -- 864, T6. Kent State 290-287-287 -- 864, 8. Iowa State 298-286-282 -- 866, 9. Mississippi State 296-286-286 -- 868, 10. UMKC 289-290-290 -- 869, 11. Michigan State 295-294-291 -- 870, 12. Michigan 294-289-288 -- 871, 13. Georgia Southern 299-292-287 -- 878, 14. Toledo 294-295-292 -- 881.
Medalist -- Christopher Gotterup (Rutgers), 68-63-68 -- 199.
Iowa -- T13. Alex Schaake 70-71-71 -- 212, T23. Gonzalo Leal 78-70--66 -- 214, T23 Mac McClear 74-67-73 -- 214, T37. Benton Weinberg 77-71-71 -- 219, T52. Joe Kim 74-74-75 -- 223.
Iowa State -- T9. Tripp Kinney 70-71-70 -- 211, T18. Lachlan Barker 72-70-71 -- 213, T40. Frank Lindwall 79-73-69 -- 221, T44.Sam Vincent 78-72-72 -- 222, 79. Ricky Costello 78-78-76 -- 232.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.