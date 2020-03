Girls’ State Basketball Pairings At Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)

Class 5A Games Monday

10 a.m. – No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3)

11:45 a.m. – No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4)

1:30 p.m. – No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7)

3:15 p.m. – No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4)

Class 4A Games Tuesday

11:45 a.m. – No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4)

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2)

3:15 p.m. – No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3)

5 p.m. – No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (19-5)

Class 3A Games Monday

5 p.m. — No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4)