Friday’s prep football schedule

Class 5A

Group 3

Johnston at Cedar Falls

Group 5

West at East

Class 4A

District 2

Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo West at Waterloo East, Fort Dodge at Mason City, Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque, Marion at Clear-Creek Amana, Decorah at Crestwood

Class 3A

District 3

Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware, Vinton-Shellsburg at Center Point-Urbana, Charles City at Oelwein, Independence at Maquoketa, South Tama at West Marshall, West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Class 2A

District 3

MFL Mar-Mac at New Hampton; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock, Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, Lake Mills at Forest City, Crestwood at Decorah, Saint Ansgar at Osage.

District 4

Class 1A

District 3

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, East Marshall at BCLUW, Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, Denver at Wapsie Valley, Grundy Center at South Hardin.

District 4

Monticello at Cascade, Camanche at Dyersville Beckman, Postville at Clayton Ridge, MFL Mar-Mac at New Hampton, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Starmont.

Class A

District 2

Newman at Central Springs, Saint Ansgar at Osage, North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock, West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Okoboji at North Union, Lake Mills at Forest City.

District 3

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, Belle Plaine at North Tama, East Marshall at BCLUW, Denver at Wapsie Valley, Belmond-Klemme at AGWSR, Hudson at Jesup, Grundy Center at South Hardin.

8-Player

District 3

Clarksville at Central Elkader, Kee at West Central, Dunkerton at Tripoli, Janesville at Algona Garrigan, Riceville at Northwood-Kensett, Turkey Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg.

District 4

Grand View Christian at Green Mountain-Garwin, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at North Iowa, Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton at Tripoli, Baxter at Colo-Nesco, Easton Valley at Don Bosco.