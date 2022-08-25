Friday’s prep football schedule
Class 5A
Group 3
Johnston at Cedar Falls
Group 5
West at East
Class 4A
District 2
Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo West at Waterloo East, Fort Dodge at Mason City, Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque, Marion at Clear-Creek Amana, Decorah at Crestwood
Class 3A
District 3
Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware, Vinton-Shellsburg at Center Point-Urbana, Charles City at Oelwein, Independence at Maquoketa, South Tama at West Marshall, West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Class 2A
District 3
MFL Mar-Mac at New Hampton; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock, Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, Lake Mills at Forest City, Crestwood at Decorah, Saint Ansgar at Osage.
District 4
South Winneshiek at North Fayette-Valley, Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City at Oelwein, Aplington-Parkersburg at Union, Dubuque Wahlert at West Delaware, Hudson at Jesup.
Class 1A
District 3
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, East Marshall at BCLUW, Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, Aplington-Parkersburg at Union, Denver at Wapsie Valley, Grundy Center at South Hardin.
District 4
Monticello at Cascade, Camanche at Dyersville Beckman, Postville at Clayton Ridge, MFL Mar-Mac at New Hampton, Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Starmont.
Class A
District 2
Newman at Central Springs, Saint Ansgar at Osage, North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock, West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Okoboji at North Union, Lake Mills at Forest City.
District 3
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, Belle Plaine at North Tama, East Marshall at BCLUW, Denver at Wapsie Valley, Belmond-Klemme at AGWSR, Hudson at Jesup, Grundy Center at South Hardin.
8-Player
District 3
Clarksville at Central Elkader, Kee at West Central, Dunkerton at Tripoli, , Janesville at Algona Garrigan, Riceville at Northwood-Kensett, Turkey Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg.
District 4
Grand View Christian at Green Mountain-Garwin, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at North Iowa, Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton at Tripoli, Baxter at Colo-Nesco, Easton Valley at Don Bosco.