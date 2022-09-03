Friday's High School football scoreboard for Northeast Iowa

Prep
Friday's results
METRO
Cedar Falls 57, Waterloo West 0
Marshalltown 31, Waterloo East 6
West Branch 34, Columbus 13
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 40, Dubuque Senior 20
Iowa City High 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Iowa City Liberty 25, Linn-Mar 14
Cedar Rapids Washington 41, Marion 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware 7
Dubuque Wahlert 34, Davenport Assumption 21
People are also reading…
AREA
Aplington-Pakersburg 34, Osage 17
Independence 13, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Grundy Center 17, Dike-New Hartford 14
Jesup 42, Postville 8
Tripoli 58, Riceville 16
Don Bosco 48, Turkey Valley 8
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0
Wapsie Valley 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Decorah 27, Waukon 24
Waverly-Shell Rock 35 Crestwood 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Denver 42, Union 7
North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
New Hampton 36, Charles City 7
West Central 54, Janesville 22
North Union 35, North Butler 6
Saint Ansgar 35, West Fork 0
Midland 54, Clarksville 24