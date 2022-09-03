 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Friday's High School football scoreboard for Northeast Iowa

Clip art prep football

Prep

Friday's results

METRO

Cedar Falls 57, Waterloo West 0

Marshalltown 31, Waterloo East 6

West Branch 34, Columbus 13

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 40, Dubuque Senior 20

Iowa City High 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Iowa City Liberty 25, Linn-Mar 14

Cedar Rapids Washington 41, Marion 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, West Delaware 7

Dubuque Wahlert 34, Davenport Assumption 21

AREA

Aplington-Pakersburg 34, Osage 17

Independence 13, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Grundy Center 17, Dike-New Hartford 14

Jesup 42, Postville 8

Tripoli 58, Riceville 16

Don Bosco 48, Turkey Valley 8

Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0

Wapsie Valley 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Decorah 27, Waukon 24

Waverly-Shell Rock 35 Crestwood 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Denver 42, Union 7

North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

New Hampton 36, Charles City 7

West Central 54, Janesville 22

North Union 35, North Butler 6

Saint Ansgar 35, West Fork 0

Midland 54, Clarksville 24

