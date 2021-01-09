 Skip to main content
Friday's Cedar Valley high school and local college basketball results
BASKETBALL

Basketball clip art

College women

Wartburg 100, North Central (Minn.) 67

WARTBURG SCORING LEADERS: Jaedon Murphy 28, Payton Draper 18, Macy Harris 10.

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58

Clarksville 44, Waterloo Christian 41

Dike-New Hartford 60, Columbus Catholic 13

Prairie 63, Waterloo East 37

Waterloo West 67, Iowa City West 63

MVC

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Dubuque Senior 45

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Wahlert Catholic 46

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50

Xavier 48, Iowa City Liberty 35

AREA

AGWSR 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 30

Clayton Ridge 48, South Winneshiek 43

Crestwood 60, Oelwein 26

Decorah 56, Charles City 20

Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40

Grundy Center 69, East Marshall 31

Humboldt 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Janesville 49, Don Bosco 21

Jesup 48, Union Community 28

Kee 59, West Central 35

North Butler 44, Rockford 28

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 36

Riceville 42, Dunkerton 34

Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley 33

Vinton-Shellsburg 50, Independence 19

Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

West Fork 62, Nashua-Plainfield 36

Prep boys

METRO

Colo-Nesco 53, Valley Lutheran 27

Dike-New Hartford 86, Waterloo Columbus 42

Cedar Rapids Prairie 80, Waterloo East 43

MVC

Dubuque Hempstead 86, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52

Dubuque Senior 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49

AREA

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54

Crestwood 66, Oelwein 37

Decorah 65, Charles City 38

Denver 88, Aplington-Parkersburg 77

Dunkerton 54, Riceville 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, AGWSR 37

Independence 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Iowa Falls-Alden 69, Humboldt 65

Janesville 54, Don Bosco 34

Jesup 76, Union 55

Kee 70, West Central 37

North Fayette Valley 64, MFL MarMac 44

Osage 47, Northwood-Kensett 35

South Winneshiek 46, Clayton Ridge 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Wapsie Valley 53

Waukon 80, New Hampton 52

