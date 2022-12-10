Friday's Area Scoreboard

Prep girls
Friday's results
METRO
Fort Dodge 50, East 48
West 55, Cedar Falls 41
Denver 46, Columbus 43
Waterloo Christian 59, Clarksville 52
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 42. Iowa City Liberty 40
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45
Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 39
Dubuque Wahlert 43, Western Dubuque 35
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Iowa City High 44
AREA
Decorah 71, Charles City 19
Dike-New Hartford 65, Hudson 19
Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 37
MFL Mar-Mac 57, Postville 38
Saint Ansgar 56, North Butler 15
South Hardin 52, Grundy Center 42
Oelwein 44, Wapsie Valley 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Union 36
Don Bosco 40, Tripoli 32
North Tama 33, Colo-Nesco 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton 37
Williamsburg 51, Independence 49
Waukon 49, Crestwood 36
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls at West, ppd
Denver 64, Columbus 44
Waterloo Christian 71, Clarksville 55
East 79, Fort Dodge 43
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 113, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35
Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Linn-Mar 50
Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Cedar Rapids Washington 33
Dubuque Senior 70, Dubuque Hempstead 30
AREA
East Buchanan 67, Springville 62
Williamsburg 67, Independence 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR 35
Hudson 65, Dike-New Hartford 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51
Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41
Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60
Tripoli 83, Don Bosco 57
Union 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53
Wapsie Valley 68, Oelwein 52
Waverly-Shell Rock 74, New Hampton 41
MFL Mar-Mac 91, Postville 31