BASKETBALL

Friday's Area Scoreboard

Better-basketball-clip-art

Prep girls

Friday's results

METRO

Fort Dodge 50, East 48

West 55, Cedar Falls 41

Denver 46, Columbus 43

Waterloo Christian 59, Clarksville 52

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 42. Iowa City Liberty 40

Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45

Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 39

Dubuque Wahlert 43, Western Dubuque 35

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Iowa City High 44

AREA

Decorah 71, Charles City 19

Dike-New Hartford 65, Hudson 19

Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 37

MFL Mar-Mac 57, Postville 38

Saint Ansgar 56, North Butler 15

South Hardin 52, Grundy Center 42

Oelwein 44, Wapsie Valley 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Union 36

Don Bosco 40, Tripoli 32

North Tama 33, Colo-Nesco 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton 37

Williamsburg 51, Independence 49

Waukon 49, Crestwood 36

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls at West, ppd

Denver 64, Columbus 44

Waterloo Christian 71, Clarksville 55

East 79, Fort Dodge 43

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 113, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Linn-Mar 50

Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Cedar Rapids Washington 33

Dubuque Senior 70, Dubuque Hempstead 30

AREA

East Buchanan 67, Springville 62

Williamsburg 67, Independence 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR 35

Hudson 65, Dike-New Hartford 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51

Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41

Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60

Tripoli 83, Don Bosco 57

Union 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53

Wapsie Valley 68, Oelwein 52

Waverly-Shell Rock 74, New Hampton 41

MFL Mar-Mac 91, Postville 31

