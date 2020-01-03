Prep scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa City West 40, Iowa City High 32
Anamosa 57, Dubuque Wahlert 27
Anamosa 60, Center Point-Urbana 25
Anamosa 66, Maquoketa Valley 12
Center Point-Urbana 60, Maquoketa Valley 21
Charles City 54, Central Springs 21
Dubuque Wahlert 45, Center Point-Urbana 36
Dubuque Wahlert 48, Maquoketa Valley 22
Filmore Central 55, Waukon 24
Humboldt 60, Storm Lake 21
West Delaware 74, Decorah 0
South Winneshiek 66, Waukon 9
South Winneshiek 39, Filmore Central 33
