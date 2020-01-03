clip art wrestling

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa City West 40, Iowa City High 32

Anamosa 57, Dubuque Wahlert 27

Anamosa 60, Center Point-Urbana 25

Anamosa 66, Maquoketa Valley 12

Center Point-Urbana 60, Maquoketa Valley 21

Charles City 54, Central Springs 21

Dubuque Wahlert 45, Center Point-Urbana 36

Dubuque Wahlert 48, Maquoketa Valley 22

Filmore Central 55, Waukon 24

Humboldt 60, Storm Lake 21

West Delaware 74, Decorah 0

South Winneshiek 66, Waukon 9

South Winneshiek 39, Filmore Central 33

