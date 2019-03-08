Prep
Border Battle
At Cresco
MINNESOTA 42, IOWA 39
Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) dec. Ty Smidt (Stewartville, Minn.), 10-3.
Brody Olson (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Gunner Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley), 3:58.
Carter Marx (P-E-M, Minn.) pinned Weston Fantz (N. Fayette Valley), 2:22.
Cam Rasing (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Tyler Soltau (Zumbrota-Maz., Minn.) 5-2.
Colter Bye (Crestwood) maj. dec. Ethan Meyer (Stewartville, Minn.), 11-2.
Clayton Luthe (Southland, Minn.) dec. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3-1.
Chad Eastman (Riceville) maj. dec. Marcus Chavez (Southland, Minn.), 12-2.
Dominic Jenkins (LARP, Minn.) pinned Hunter Miller (MFL-MM), 2:58.
Noah Herber (LARP, Minn.) pinned Andy Murphy (Decorah), 2:49.
Garrett Keehner (MFL-MM) pinned Ivan Vargas (Lake City, Minn.), 2:58.
Stone Peckham (Crestwood) maj. dec. Carter Janssen (Stewartville, Minn.), 8-0.
Ty Smidt (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Hunter Fousek (Crestwood), 2:07.
Miles Hansmeier (Waukon) dec. Brody Olson (Stewartville, Minn.), 7-6.
Carter Marx (P-E-M, Minn.) dec. Michael Egan (MFL-MM), 3-2.
Nathan Hyde (Wapsie Valley) pinned Tyler Soltau (Zumbrota-Maz., Minn.), 2:58.
Ethan Meyer (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Tayton Bullerman (South Winneshiek), 1:18.
Rylan Duffy (Wapsie Valley) pinned Clayton Luthe (Southland, Minn.), 1:03.
