Prep

Border Battle

At Cresco

MINNESOTA 42, IOWA 39

Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood) dec. Ty Smidt (Stewartville, Minn.), 10-3.

Brody Olson (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Gunner Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley), 3:58.

Carter Marx (P-E-M, Minn.) pinned Weston Fantz (N. Fayette Valley), 2:22.

Cam Rasing (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Tyler Soltau (Zumbrota-Maz., Minn.) 5-2.

Colter Bye (Crestwood) maj. dec. Ethan Meyer (Stewartville, Minn.), 11-2.

Clayton Luthe (Southland, Minn.) dec. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3-1.

Chad Eastman (Riceville) maj. dec. Marcus Chavez (Southland, Minn.), 12-2.

Dominic Jenkins (LARP, Minn.) pinned Hunter Miller (MFL-MM), 2:58.

Noah Herber (LARP, Minn.) pinned Andy Murphy (Decorah), 2:49.

Garrett Keehner (MFL-MM) pinned Ivan Vargas (Lake City, Minn.), 2:58.

Stone Peckham (Crestwood) maj. dec. Carter Janssen (Stewartville, Minn.), 8-0.

Ty Smidt (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Hunter Fousek (Crestwood), 2:07.

Miles Hansmeier (Waukon) dec. Brody Olson (Stewartville, Minn.), 7-6.

Carter Marx (P-E-M, Minn.) dec. Michael Egan (MFL-MM), 3-2.

Nathan Hyde (Wapsie Valley) pinned Tyler Soltau (Zumbrota-Maz., Minn.), 2:58.

Ethan Meyer (Stewartville, Minn.) pinned Tayton Bullerman (South Winneshiek), 1:18.

Rylan Duffy (Wapsie Valley) pinned Clayton Luthe (Southland, Minn.), 1:03.

