Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma 26, West Virginia 17

NWCA National Duals

Wartburg 34, Wis.-Eau Claire 6

Wartburg 32, Coe 8

Wis.-Whitewater 30, Luther 12

Roger Williams 18, Luther 15

Upper Iowa 36, West Liberty 12

St. Cloud St. 27, Upper Iowa 12

Uper Iowa 24, Gannon 12

Northern Sun

Colorado Mesa 36, Minn. St.-Moorhead 12

San Francisco St. 25, Minn. St.-Moorhead 18

American Rivers

Central 42, Univ. of the Ozarks 8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments