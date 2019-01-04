College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma 26, West Virginia 17
NWCA National Duals
Wartburg 34, Wis.-Eau Claire 6
Wartburg 32, Coe 8
Wis.-Whitewater 30, Luther 12
Roger Williams 18, Luther 15
Upper Iowa 36, West Liberty 12
St. Cloud St. 27, Upper Iowa 12
Uper Iowa 24, Gannon 12
Northern Sun
Colorado Mesa 36, Minn. St.-Moorhead 12
San Francisco St. 25, Minn. St.-Moorhead 18
American Rivers
Central 42, Univ. of the Ozarks 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.