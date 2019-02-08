College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 39, Air Force 0
Wyoming 27, Utah Valley 6
Big Ten
Iowa 48, Maryland 0
Penn St. 28, Ohio St. 9
Rutgers 24, Indiana 11
Purdue 22, Stanford 9
Nebraska 21, Minnesota 18
Michigan St. 30, Northwestern 10
American Rivers
Wartburg 23, Loras 16
Coe 44, Dubuque 6
Luther 34, Buena Vista 10
