Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 39, Air Force 0

Wyoming 27, Utah Valley 6

Big Ten

Iowa 48, Maryland 0

Penn St. 28, Ohio St. 9

Rutgers 24, Indiana 11

Purdue 22, Stanford 9

Nebraska 21, Minnesota 18

Michigan St. 30, Northwestern 10

American Rivers

Wartburg 23, Loras 16

Coe 44, Dubuque 6

Luther 34, Buena Vista 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments