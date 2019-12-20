clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Ohio 20, West Virginia 13

Minnesota 22, South Dakota St. 10

Big Ten

Pittsburgh 27, Maryland 10

Nebraska 32, Oregon St. 3

Northern Sun

Augustana 20, Wis.-Parkside 15

Augustana 25, Neb.-Kearney 25-12

