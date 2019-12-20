College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Ohio 20, West Virginia 13
Minnesota 22, South Dakota St. 10
Big Ten
Pittsburgh 27, Maryland 10
Nebraska 32, Oregon St. 3
Northern Sun
Augustana 20, Wis.-Parkside 15
Augustana 25, Neb.-Kearney 25-12
