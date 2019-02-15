College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 37, Indiana 9
Michigan 34, Maryland 4
Northwestern 25, Illinois 12
Penn St. 37, Michigan St. 10
Ohio St. 34, Purdue 3
Big 12
North Dakota St. 31, South Dakota St. 10
Utah Valley 22, Northern Colorado 17
Oklahoma 31, Air Force 9
Northern Sun
St. Cloud St. 31, Augustana 3
