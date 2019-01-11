Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northern Iowa 30, South Dakota St. 10

Big Ten

Ohio St. 43, Indiana 3

Purdue 28, Maryland 10

Illinois 18, Michigan St. 15

Penn St. 33, Northwestern 8

Rutgers 17, Wisconsin 16

Northern Sun

U-Mary 24, Minn. St.-Moorhead 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments