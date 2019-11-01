clip art wrestling

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Wisconsin 31, Fresno St. 8

Minnesota 28, Cal St.-Bakersfield 9

Big 12

Navy 25, Fresno St. 9

Wisconsin 31, Fresno St. 8

Army 29, Fresno St. 9

Iowa colleges

Wis.-Platteville 18, Cornell 16

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments