clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 18, Princeton 15

Big Ten

Penn St. 23, Lehigh 10

Illinois 22, Northern Illinois 15

Navy 21, Maryland 12

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 20, Minot St. 19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments