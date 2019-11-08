agate Friday wrestling: College scores 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College menFRIDAY'S RESULTS Big Ten Wisconsin 28, Edinboro 15 North Carolina 19, Michigan 17 Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VGM seeing record employee baby boom Independence man sentenced for torturing family dog Waterloo native to help Waterloo teachers with his artwork City of Cedar Falls responds to PSO column Election results: Waverly, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Dunkerton, etc. View All Promotions promotion Home Construction & Remodeling promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? Print Ads Sale MCGOWANS INC - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 McGowan's Furniture 3754 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-234-5575 Website Home Air Services - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Sale GILBERTVILLE LOCKER - Ad from 2019-11-05 Nov 5, 2019 Gilbertville Locker 422 13th Avenue, Gilbertville, IA 50634 319-296-1464 Website Service CITY OF CEDAR FALLS - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 City Of Cedar Falls City Hall: personnel 220 Clay St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-268-5112 Website Finance Community Bank & Trust - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Community Bank & Trust Po Box 1288, Waterloo, IA 50704 319-291-3010 Website Sale FARMERS NATIONAL COMPANY - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Farmers National Company 4949 Pleasant St. Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-221-9950 Website Construction RONAN INDUSTRIES - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 RONAN INDUSTRIES 307 E. MAIN ST., CEDAR FALLS, IA 50613 319-433-0821 Sale HERTZ FARM MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Hertz Farm Management 6314 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-1949 Website Sale LITTLE PRAIRIE GIRL - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Little Prairie Girl 20428 160th Street, Holland, IA 50642 319-240-5060 Office Benjamin F Edwards - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Benjamin F Edwards 116 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-233-3297 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.