Friday wrestling: College scores
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northern Iowa 32, Northern Colorado 6

Iowa St. 22, South Dakota St. 17

Oklahoma St. 37, West Virginia 9

Big Ten

Michigan 34, Maryland 3

Ohio St. 24, Wisconsin 13

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 22, Northern St. 13

