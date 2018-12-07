College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Navy 31, Maryland 6
Illinois 24, Northern Illinois 9
Old Dominion 30, Northwestern 10
Northern Sun
Northern St. 44, Dickinson St. 6
American Rivers
Wartburg 38, Cornell 6
Wis.-La Crosse 30, Luther 14
Coe 42, Buena Vista 3
