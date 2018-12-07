Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Navy 31, Maryland 6

Illinois 24, Northern Illinois 9

Old Dominion 30, Northwestern 10

Northern Sun

Northern St. 44, Dickinson St. 6

American Rivers

Wartburg 38, Cornell 6

Wis.-La Crosse 30, Luther 14

Coe 42, Buena Vista 3

