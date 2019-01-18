College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 30, Rutgers 6
Purdue 18, Indiana 11
Northwestern 25, Wisconsin 18
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 40, West Virginia 3
Fresno St. 27, Utah Valley 11
Utah Valley 33, Western Wyoming 9
Northern Colorado 28, Cal Poly 14
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 25, SW Minnesota St. 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.