College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 30, Rutgers 6

Purdue 18, Indiana 11

Northwestern 25, Wisconsin 18

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 40, West Virginia 3

Fresno St. 27, Utah Valley 11

Utah Valley 33, Western Wyoming 9

Northern Colorado 28, Cal Poly 14

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 25, SW Minnesota St. 8

