Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 36, Cal St. Bakersfield 3

Iowa 45, Kent St. 0

Wisconsin 37, Kent St. 13

Minnesota 33, Air Force 3

Indiana 21, SIU-Edwardsville 15

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments