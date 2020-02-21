Friday wrestling: College scores
agate

Friday wrestling: College scores

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

North Dakota St. 19. South Dakota St. 18

Illinois 23, Fresno St. 9

Big Ten

Michigan 33, Edinboro 6

George Mason 18, Maryland 16

Nebraska 29, Minnesota 12

Chattanooga 26, Indiana 10

