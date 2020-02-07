Friday wrestling: College scores

College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Nebraska 31, Purdue 9
Northwestern 24, Michigan St. 15
Penn St. 29, Wisconsin 10
Big 12
Northern Colorado 25, Cal Poly 18
South Dakota St. 29, West Virginia 15
Northern Sun
Minn. St.-Mankato 22, Upper Iowa 15
SW Minnesota St. 22, Minot St. 15
Augustana 27 U-Mary 9
American Rivers
Coe 34, Cornell 9
Loras 46, Dubuque 0
Wis.-Eau Claire 39, Neb. Wesleyan 12
Summary
MSU-MANKATO 22, UPPER IOWA 15
197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) dec. Matt Blome, 9-4, 285 -- Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec. Max Villnow, 6-3, 125 -- Trenton McManus (MSM) won by injury default over Philip Ihde, 133 -- Donny Schmit (UIU) won by forfeit, 141 -- Louie Sanders (MSM) maj. dec. Tate Murty, 11-3, 149 -- Kyle Rathman (MSM) dec. Chase Luensman, 4-3, 157 -- Cooper Siebrecht (MSM) dec. Mack Spotts, 3-1, 165 -- Logan Saltou (MSM) dec. Chance Throndson, 7-4, 174 -- Zach Johnston (MSM) dec. Jamie Gehling, 6-2, 184 -- Dalton Hahn (UIU) dec. Trevor Turriff, 7-3.